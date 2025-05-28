'Chucky' Actor Ed Gale Dead at 61

Ed Gale -- the actor who played the horror icon Chucky in some of the "Child's Play" films -- has died at 61, TMZ has confirmed.

A source who was with Ed when he passed tells TMZ he died Tuesday in hospice in L.A.

Ed’s niece Kayse Gale paid tribute to her "fun uncle" in a heartfelt Facebook post, saying he’s "taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife." His cause of death was not revealed.

She reflected on his wild journey to fame -- hitching a ride to California at 20 with just $41 in his pocket ... to starring in more than 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials

Ed starred in cult hits like "Howard the Duck" and "Chopper Chicks in Zombietown" -- but he’s best known for bringing Chucky to life in the original "Child’s Play" and two other films in the killer doll franchise. He also starred in "Bones," "Spaceballs" and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Ed was also facing serious controversy in recent years -- at the time of his death, he was still under investigation for allegedly trying to solicit sex from multiple minors.