Baylor Football Player Alex Foster Dead At 18

Baylor Bears defensive lineman Alex Foster has died at 18 years old, the university announced Wednesday.

The school did not reveal the teen's cause of death ... but head football coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a joint statement the passing was "unexpected."

"We are heartbroken," the two said ... before adding, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and all those who loved him."

"In this time of deep sorrow," they continued, "we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex's family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex's memory will forever be a part of Baylor University."

Alex had a superstar career at St. Joseph High School in Mississippi, and was wanted by several major schools, including Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Kentucky. But, in February 2024, the 6-foot-5, 292-pound pass rusher signed with Baylor.

In his first year with the Bears, he redshirted. This season, he was expected to compete for playing time.

"Alex was a beloved member of our Baylor Family," Aranda wrote on his X page later Wednesday, "and we are devastated by this loss. In his time at Baylor he made a long-lasting impact on all of us in the program."

"Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply."