Pitt Football Player Mason Alexander Dead At 18, Killed In Car Crash

University of Pittsburgh football player Mason Alexander -- who just joined the Panthers' team in January -- has tragically died at 18 years old.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that Alexander -- a freshman cornerback -- was a passenger in a 2016 BMW that crashed into a tree on Saturday night on an Indiana roadway in an apparent effort to avoid an oncoming car. Authorities say the vehicle caught fire following the collision ... and Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement he was devastated to learn of Alexander's passing early Sunday.

"I received a call this morning that no parent, teacher or coach ever wants to get -- the news of the sudden loss of a young and promising life," Narduzzi said. "Our entire program is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Mason Alexander’s passing."

In loving memory of a cherished son, friend and teammate.

Alexander, a four-star prospect, played high school football at Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers, Ind. He had garnered multiple offers from big-name football programs -- including Auburn and Cincinnati -- but committed to Pitt in June 2024 before ultimately signing with the school in December. Just a week ago, he had filmed himself doing TikTok dances around Pitt's football facilities -- a clear indication he was thrilled to begin his Panthers career.

"Even during that short time, he made a great impression on all of us," Narduzzi said. "Mason was proud and excited to be a Panther, and we felt the same way about having him in our Pitt family."

"He will always be a Panther to us. The Alexander family and Mason's many loved ones and friends will be in our prayers."