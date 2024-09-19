Former Clemson Football Star Diondre Overton Laid To Rest 2 Weeks After Shooting

Former Clemson football star Diondre Overton was laid to rest at a heartfelt ceremony on Thursday ... less than two weeks after cops say he was shot and killed at a house party.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Xavier Thomas -- Overton's former Tiger teammate -- shared a video on his Instagram page of the funeral services held at the Westover Church in Greensboro, North Carolina ... and you can see, it was all very emotional.

At the venue, Overton's loved ones paid tribute to the 26-year-old by displaying his Clemson football gear next to LED lights that spelled out his nickname, "Dre." Photos of him during his years with the Tigers were also arranged near a stage.

Thomas also showed Overton's body was walked into the proceedings in a glass casket carried by several pallbearers.

"Laid my brother to rest today & so much peace within knowing where you are twin," Thomas said of the service. "Love you. See you on the other side."

Police say Overton was shot while he attended a gathering on Sept. 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Cops are still investigating his death.

The wideout, a four-star high school recruit out of Greensboro, committed to Clemson in 2016 over North Carolina State, Boston College, Duke and East Carolina.

He played for the Tigers from 2016 to 2019 and won two National Championships. He recorded 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.