As Seen On TV Items for Your Home

Get to roasting with the Ronco 6000 Platinum Series Rotisserie Oven.

The large capacity oven is big enough to cook a whole 12-pound turkey ... or two entire chickens ... while maintaining a small footprint on your kitchen counter. The easy-to-clean item has three different cook settings -- Roast, Sear and No Heat -- and can heat up anything from burgers and sausages to vegetables.

"This product does not take up lot of space. Easy to set up. Test run was a chicken which came out amazing. Tender, juicy, flavorful. Nice brown color. Not under/over cooked. Can't wait to try a turkey. Worth the money," wrote one happy customer.

The Ronco Pocket Fisherman is all you need to hit up your local fishing spot.

Why lug around a giant pole and cumbersome tackle box, when this handy item has it all? The collapsable product comes with a a hook, swivel, weight, bobber, practice casting plug, and bonus lure -- with a hidden, mini tackle box in the handle.

Calling it "ready to use right out of the box," one 5-star review praised how portable and compact the item is for traveling or hiking. "The all-in-one design, compact and portable size, and high-quality materials make it an excellent choice for anyone who wants a reliable and convenient fishing kit," they wrote.

Say goodbye to houseflies with the Magic Mesh Elite Magnetic Screen Door.

Need a way to let breezes in, while keeping bugs out? Look no further than this product, which works as a great replacement for a fixed screen door. With 26 hidden magnets down the middle seam, the door has a great seal, but opens easily.

"Wow I got to say this is the best one I've purchased in a while," wrote one reviewer. "The magnets the other magic mesh had were on the outside and now these are in the inside which makes less sound when the mesh snaps into place. Great sturdy product easy to use. Perfect fit."

Make your vegetables salad-ready in no time with the Original Slap Chop Slicer Chopper with Japanese Stainless Steel Blades.

Made of the "highest quality Japanese stainless steel," this kitchen helper can chop veggies, nuts and fruits with the press of a button -- and can deskin garlic and onions in the snap of a finger.

Easy to use, clean and store, one happy customer said the product "really has made my cooking life a lot easier" -- saying, "things that would normally take me a couple minutes, I am done with within seconds!"

One of the most famous "As Seen on TV" items, the ShamWow Original Super Absorbent Multi-Purpose Cleaning Towel can polish any surface.

Nonabrasive and super absorbent, this product can be used to wash, dry and polish anything from windows to carpets, boats and RVs. "Even cleans your dog or cat!" exclaims the listing.

"These Shamwows are the real deal, unlike imitations .... which are pure crap," read one review, which went on to praise the "MASSIVE absorbency" while claiming the cloths actually get "BETTER as they age."

Don't you just hate when you need a battery and you spend hours looking through drawers for that little guy -- well the, Intel Battery Daddy Smart Organizer is going to be your new bestie.

The product is a compact and portable way to organize and store your batteries to save time finding them when the remote dies.

"I used to keep my batteries in a Ziploc bag, but now with the battery organizer, it’s a total game changer! Everything is so much more organized and easy to find," one reviewer said of their new method of battery organization. "No more digging through a messy bag to find the right size. It’s compact, it’s fits neatly in a drawer, and hold all my batteries perfectly. Definitely worth it if you’re tired of The Ziploc method like I was!

The Flex Tape rubberized waterproof tape can be used for patch, bond, seal and repair for virtually everything!

It is not your usual flimsy tape, it is formulated with a thick, flexible, rubberized backing that can easily conform to any shape.

"Somehow our old car got a gash on the side. I just put this over it to keep the water out," one customer shared of how they used the Flex Tape.

While another was shocked by how well the tape worked under pressure from the weather: "This tape adhered to the plastic and I live in Florida where we are having tropical storms everyday and I havent had any leaks since it was applied 2 weeks ago. Great product."

There is just something about being able to "clap" your lights on and off. The Clapper Home Automation Sound Activated Device will make fumbling for the light switch in the dark simple with just the clap of your hands.

Plus, it can be programmed to two different appliances. Just clap two times for appliance A and three times for appliance B!

One customer shared how much it helped their mother who has arthritis, writing, "I purchased this for my mother who has very poor dexterity due to arthritis. She is able to clap - although a bit weakly so. Nevertheless, she can now control her room light instead of waiting for us to come by and adjust her lighting for her."

This innovative Pocket Hose Copper Bullet Expandable Garden Hose grows from being pocket sized to a whopping 25 feet! It's made from real copper and lead-free to ensure your water is safe for you, your family and pets!

Wrapped in three layers of latex, the hose won't be getting those pesky tears and is three times stronger than other Pocket Hoses.

"I live in a condo with a small patio and rather small fenced yard. Needed no more than a 25 foot hose," one review said. "I love that it takes up little room, shrinks down, and works great. It's a good value for a small space."

The Ove Glove Hot Surface Handler Oven Mitt makes cooking so much easier with full finger mobility -- instead of an over mitt where you can't use your digits freely!

The Ove Glove contains also has a silicone non-slip grip to protect against dropping pans. Plus, it doesn't just need to stay in the kitchen, one customer purchased one for their outside cooking adventures too!

"These things work great. I love them so much for indoor use that I bought a pair for the grill outside," one review read.

