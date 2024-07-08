TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

From giant Wieners to mythical creatures ... we have all the fun inflatable toys to play with this summer.

Check out this list of inflatable floatation rafts ... for adults ... and make a splash at a pool near you.

GoFloats Wiener Dog Party Tube Inflatable Raft has all the pun-tastic fun already built in ... so get ready to be the life of the party!

The hot dog float is 4 feet wide and 27 inches tall and is rated at 500+ pounds.

"It really is THAT big. This thing is huge," noted one five star review. "Its more of an oval than a circle, which is par for the course with dachshunds, and I can practically lay down in it long ways. My body doesnt slide out of it, and it's surprisingly hard to knock someone out of it. It's got a dual type inflate/deflate spot with a large deflating hole and a small inflating hole with a plug so that when air isn't going into it, the hole closes. SUPER nice. Way better than the cheap tubes that just have a little flap thing."



"This is also made out super sturdy material, it actually feels like the side of our pool rather than a tube so I doubt it would be popped or punctured easily," they added. "We were so impressed, we went back and bought the unicorn and turtle to go with it."

This Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float w/ Lights is the ideal centerpiece for a pool party ... day or night.

Coming in at a robust 42"L x 42"W this flamingo will be the perfect lounger ... or if we're being honest ... the ideal prop for your social media bikini photo shoot.

"Wow! Absolutely gorgeous and sets off the pool and our backyard Oasis. It lights up at night and it's really cool and it's great quality, highly recommend to everyone," one five star review on Amazon gushed.

Move over Ariel ... we have a new mermaid in town! HeySplash Inflatable Pool Lounger Float is the perfect inflatable to realize your mermaid dreams!

Coming in at a whopping 70.9"L x 46.7"W ... this beast, ahem, elegant floating raft is sure to be a hit this summer.

"This floaty was the star of my Barbie themed birthday party," noted one five star Amazon review. "It’s nice and big, and most importantly, easy to inflate! Use an electric air pump and it will be ready in a couple of mins!"

Cruise into summer on your own FUNBOY Giant Inflatable Luxury Private Jet Airplane Pool Float.

This jet-setting floaty measures an impressive 71" from cockpit to rudder and a 28" wingspan.

"Brought to a party and it was a hit!! Thank you!" said one happy Amazon customer.

Are you ready for your job to be Beach? Well, this FUNBOY Inflatable Malibu Barbie Surfboard will have you looking Ken-ough in no time!

Just don't try to actually take this thing into the ocean ... pools only! It's for show just like the real Ken.

Measuring at over 6ft long, this thing will definitely be a popular lounger ... and paddler.

Surf's up!

You'll be the opposite of a dark cloud with this FUNBOY Giant Rainbow Cloud Pool Float at your next pool party.

Coming in at a whopping 72"L x 48"W this thing will have your floating on cloud nine in no time!

"There are two compartments to inflate - one for the main raft and another for a rainbow," one five star Amazon review explained. "My small, cordless pump inflated the entire thing in just over 10 minutes, and that includes the time to lay it out, find the valves, and dig out the right connection for my pump; it is incredibly easy to inflate. It does need a larger nozzle to inflate; the narrow tubes will not connect. It's large enough for an adult to lay out (or two if they are cozy), and it floats well. The rainbow does provide a little shade, and it also works well for me to drape my towel for shade."

We're not clowning around ... this Giant Balloon Animal Pool Float looks like one helluva good time.

Measuring in at 58"L x 55"W this hot dog is sure to provide hours of good fun.

"This is a quality float! The material is thick and sturdy. My kids love it! Considering purchasing another since they fight over it haha! It’s huge, definitely big enough for two people! If you’re on the fence about purchasing, just get it," wrote one clearly satisfied Amazon customer.

Take a load off with this Triumpeek Inflatable Llama Pool Float and get your (emperor's) groove on ... ahem, any Disney fans?

This Andean replica comes in at 63"L x 43"W and looks like a fun ride.

"I bought this for the grandkids to use over the summer in our pool. They got an early start and love the llama! It is something a bit different, which I like," gushed one grooving grandparent.

Enjoy your own raft and stay hydrated with this Giant Boat Pool Float with Cooler!

Measuring in at a significant 98.5"L x 47.25"W this thing will surely be able to carry all your beverages and at least one matey!

"Hey guys this is a great buy! The boat is sturdy and comfortable and it looks cool floating in my pool! Buy it!" wrote one satisfied Amazon customer.

Find out for yourself, once and for all, if Rose really could have fit Jack on that floating door with this Original Titanic Movie Pool Float.

The packaging calls it out right away, asking "Could Rose Have Saved Jack?" before noting it's a 2-person raft measuring in at 84"L x 48"W ... which seems to already tell you everything you need to know!