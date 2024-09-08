Steve McNair's Murder Case Should 'Absolutely' Be Reopened, Ex-Cop Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

The new Netflix documentary on Steve McNair's murder has left fans with more questions than answers ... and a former cop tells TMZ Sports that in order to fully get to the bottom of it all, police should now reopen the case.

The man who's desperately trying to figure out what actually happened to the ex-NFL star is Vincent Hill -- who briefly appeared in "Untold: The Murder of Air McNair," a Netflix doc that explored the life and death of McNair.

15 years ago, the legendary Titan Steve McNair was murdered. Questions still remain of who actually killed him. Untold: The Murder of Air McNair is now playing. pic.twitter.com/Xh9TIH4TuJ — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2024 @netflix

In the program, Hill -- a former Nashville Police Dept. officer who's since become a private investigator -- made a case that McNair might have been gunned down in his Tennessee condo by a male assailant ... not his mistress, Sahel "Jenni" Kazemi.

Hill openly questioned the Nashville Police Department's investigation ... and in an interview with us about the matter this week, he said he thinks cops were pressured into closing things too early because of McNair's celebrity status.

He argued that police should "absolutely" re-look into things to make sure they were right about their initial murder-suicide conclusion.

It's become such a hot-button topic since the doc dropped ... Hill says he's actually been approached by different filmmakers who want to hear him and his theories out further.

