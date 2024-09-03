Olympic Runner Set On Fire By Boyfriend

Distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei -- who just competed in the 2024 Olympics in Paris -- was set on fire by her boyfriend in a brutal attack in Kenya over the weekend, cops say.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom told reporters the incident happened on Sunday ... after the athlete and her partner, Dickson Ndiema, had gotten into an argument over property.

"During the altercation," Kosiom said, "the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her."

Authorities say Cheptegei sustained burn wounds on roughly 75 percent of her body ... and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. They added Ndiema has also been hospitalized after he too sustained injuries in the altercation.

We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her pic.twitter.com/rgnWvgTpkb — Uganda Athletics Federation-UAF (@UgaAthletics2) September 3, 2024 @UgaAthletics2

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.