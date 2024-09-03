Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Olympic Runner Set On Fire By Boyfriend

Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend ... 75% Of Body Burned

Rebecca Cheptegei
AP

Distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei -- who just competed in the 2024 Olympics in Paris -- was set on fire by her boyfriend in a brutal attack in Kenya over the weekend, cops say.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom told reporters the incident happened on Sunday ... after the athlete and her partner, Dickson Ndiema, had gotten into an argument over property.

Rebecca Cheptegei
Getty

"During the altercation," Kosiom said, "the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her."

Authorities say Cheptegei sustained burn wounds on roughly 75 percent of her body ... and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. They added Ndiema has also been hospitalized after he too sustained injuries in the altercation.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Cheptegei finished in 44th place in the marathon event in Paris last month. She had previously won gold in 2022 at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand.

