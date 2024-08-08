Olympic Star Stretchered Off Track After Nasty Fall During Race

Scary scene during the Olympic men's steeplechase race in Paris ... Ethiopian star Lamecha Girma took a terrifying fall, crashing to the ground where he lay motionless -- before being loaded on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital.

The accident happened during the final lap of the 3000m race on Wednesday where Girma -- the world record holder and 2020 silver medalist -- attempted, in a crowded pack, to clear one of the race's final obstacles when his right leg made contact with the hurdle.

Girma went down hard, with his back/neck/head area seemingly taking the brunt of the impact.

WOW!



Kenneth Rooks just won SILVER in the men’s 3000m steeplechase in a STUNNER. 🤯 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/PIM2gcvY47 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024 @NBCOlympics

Other runners did their best to avoid Lamecha ... who was down and not moving.

The 23-year-old was put in a neck brace and stretchered off the track while fans nervously watched. He was brought to Pitié Salpêtrière hospital where he stayed overnight.

But, the good news is it sounds like he's going to be okay, according to coach Teshome Kebede ... who on Thursday said his athlete's in "good condition".

Coach Teshome Kebede said "Lamecha Girma is in good condition.” pic.twitter.com/EUDb06pc65 — Aman (@angasurunning) August 8, 2024 @angasurunning

Girma -- who also won silver in the 2019, 2022, and 2023 world championships -- hoped to once again medal at the Olympics ... but sadly it wasn't meant to be.