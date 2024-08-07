Michelle Obama Defends Simone Biles' Podium Bow In Wake Of NFL Star's Criticism

Michelle Obama raced to Simone Biles' defense Tuesday ... praising her for bowing to her competitor on an Olympics podium this week -- just hours after an NFL star called the act "disgusting."

Biles -- alongside her Team USA squadmate, Jordan Chiles -- bent the knee for Rebeca Andrade following the Brazilian's win in Paris on Monday in the floor event ... and Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey was pissed over it.

As images of Biles and Chiles kneeling with their arms up toward Andrade made their way around X ... the three-time Pro Bowler wrote, "This is literally disgusting."

Seems Obama couldn't have disagreed more, however ... as the former First Lady took to her own X page to applaud the gymnasts for the move.

"I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship!" she said on the social media app some 24 hours after Humphrey posted his criticism.

"You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!"

Play video content NBC

For Biles' part, she defended her actions as some of the backlash initially kicked up on the internet ... saying she was simply trying to support her fellow competitors and give "them their flowers" when they earn them.

"She had the best floor routine of that day -- of the Olympics," Biles said. "So it's like, yeah, she deserved it."