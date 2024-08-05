Tom Brady Amazed By Simone Biles' Floor Routine At Paris Olympics

Greatness recognizes greatness, and that couldn't be more true on Monday ... with Tom Brady being absolutely blown away by Simone Biles' moves during her silver medal-winning floor routine at the 2024 Olympics.

The football G.O.A.T. brought his daughter, Vivian, to catch the final day of the sport's events at the Bercy Arena ... and TB12 couldn't believe what he was seeing when his gymnastics counterpart took the mat.

What else can we say except SIMONE BILES? 😲 #ParisOlympics



📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/TJ18Kf4TJd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 5, 2024 @NBCOlympics

Brady, 47, was in the crowd as Biles did her thing ... including an eponymous Biles II triple double and a Biles I double layout with half twist.

Brady's reaction was captured on the TV broadcast ... showing his mouth wide open as he appeared to say, "Oh, wow."

Biles finished second after losing points for stepping out of bounds ... with Brazil's Rebeca Andrade securing gold in the floor final.

Tom Brady is IN AWE of Simone Biles's floor routine. 😲 #ParisOlympics2024



📺 E! and Peacock pic.twitter.com/lrNtjFBsZE — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 5, 2024 @NBCSports

FYI, Biles also participated in the balance beam event on Monday ... but a shocking fall eventually led her to miss out on a podium finish with a score of 13.100.

Her USA teammate, Suni Lee, also fell during her balance beam performance.

27-year-old Biles is now leaving Paris with 11 total Olympic medals over the course of her stellar career ... and while she's suggested this was her last hoorah, don't be surprised if she gives it another go in 2028.