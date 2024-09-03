Denard Robinson Strikes Plea Deal In OWI Case

Denard Robinson has struck a deal with prosecutors to close out his drinking and driving case, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court records, the former University of Michigan superstar pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating while visibly impaired last week. In exchange, records show officials agreed to drop the misdemeanor operating while intoxicated count he had been first hit with.

A rep for the Ann Arbor City Attorney's Office tells us ... Robinson is now facing a sentence of up to 93 days in jail, up to $300 in fines, and four points to his driver's license. Under the initial OWI charge, Robinson had been facing up to 93 days in jail and a fine of up to $500 -- plus six points on his license.

Robinson is slated to be sentenced at a hearing next month.

Robinson's attorney, Maxwell Ross Dubin, declined to comment on the matter on Tuesday.

The case, of course, all stems from when Robinson was arrested back on April 15 ... after cops in Ann Arbor claimed they found the ex-quarterback passed out behind the wheel of a crashed SUV on a roadway near the Univ. of Michigan.

Police say the 33-year-old elicited signs of being wasted once they woke him up ... and according to a police report obtained by MLive, blood tests showed Robinson had a BAC of .158 after he was taken into custody.

At the time of the arrest, Robinson was working as the Wolverines' assistant director of player personnel -- but he departed from the job in the wake of the incident.