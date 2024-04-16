Ex-Michigan Star QB Denard Robinson Arrested For OWI

Former Univ. of Michigan star quarterback Denard Robinson was arrested on Monday ... after he was allegedly involved in a single-car crash while intoxicated.

A spokesperson for the Ann Abor Police Dept. said the accident occurred at around 3:05 AM near the Wolverines' headquarters at the school's Ann Arbor campus.

Further details surrounding the allegations against Robinson were not made immediately available ... although the spokesperson said charges against the 33-year-old "are pending toxicology results."

Robinson played for the Wolverines from 2009 to 2012 -- and became such a huge star, he actually covered the ultra-popular EA Sports "NCAA Football 14" video game.

Nicknamed "Shoelace" for the way he ran out of his shoes when he was youngster, Robinson threw for 6,250 yards in his UM career while running for an additional 4,495 yards. He scored a total of 42 rushing TDs and 49 passing ones.

He was ultimately picked by the Jaguars in the 2013 NFL Draft, and after playing sparingly from '13 through 2016, he tried to latch on in the Alliance of American Football league ... before he got into coaching and then scouting.

Robinson had just landed a role on UM's staff as the assistant director of player personnel in 2022 ... but following his arrest Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement he's now suspended indefinitely.