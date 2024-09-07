Former Clemson Football Star Diondre Overton Shot, Killed

Diondre Overton -- a former college football standout at Clemson who helped them win two national championships -- has died after an early morning shooting, cops say.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office released a statement minutes ago ... saying officers responded to a call about a disturbance at around 2:30 AM in Greensboro, North Carolina Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, they say they found a shooting victim, identified as Overton. Officers administered medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/eCfIPQxO64 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 7, 2024 @ClemsonFB

Clemson football's official X account posted several pictures of the star from his uni days ... acknowledging his death and sending condolences to his friends and family.

A number of his teammates posted tributes to their late pal too ... including Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who shared a pic to his Instagram story.

On the photo, featuring him and Overton sitting together, Higgins wrote, "Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L....I'm hurting bad bout this right now. Rest Easy Big Play."

Overton played for Clemson from 2016 to 2019 ... catching 52 passes for 777 yards and seven TDs over his college career.

He helped Clemson win the National Championship in 2016 and 2018 ... and, a plaque outside the stadium bares his name for co-captaining the squad during his senior season.

Overton was 26.