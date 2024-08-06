Super Bowl Champ Jacoby Jones' Cause of Death Revealed

Jacoby Jones' cause of death has been revealed ... TMZ Sports has learned the Super Bowl champion died from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.

The medical examiner released details behind the shocking death on Tuesday ... stating the 40-year-old died from a heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure.

The manner of death was listed as natural.

As we previously reported, Jones was found dead in his New Orleans home on July 14 ... and his family, friends, and former NFL teammates were heartbroken over the sudden loss.

"My brother, you will truly be missed," Hall of Famer Ray Lewis said shortly after his Ravens teammate's passing.

"They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Ravens for life. Love ya JJ"

Jones -- a former Lane College receiver -- was a third-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and played five seasons with the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-3 athlete then went on to play for the Ravens, winning Super Bowl XLVII. He also had brief stints with the Chargers and Steelers.