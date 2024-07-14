Super Bowl Champ Jacoby Jones Dead At 40

Former NFL star receiver Jacoby Jones -- who won Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens -- has passed away. He was only 40.

Ex-NFL quarterback Matt Leinart, and Jones' former teammate, confirmed the devastating news on Sunday, saying he's heartbroken over Jacoby's death.

"His laugh and just bigger-than-life personality will be something I'll always remember," Leinart said, "RIP brother."

Details surrounding his death has not been released.

NFL players and fans have been flooding social media with tributes since the sad news, including former Ravens WR Torrey Smith who said Jones was one of a kind.

"We are going to miss you," Smith said, "Love you bro!"

J.J. Watt said Jones was one of the most "fun-loving" teammates to be around and he's gone "far too soon."

The Pro Bowler was a third-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and played for the Texans, Ravens, Chargers and Steelers.

Jones' career flourished in Baltimore and he's known for amazing plays in the 2012 playoffs, including catching a 70-yard game-tying touchdown pass.

Rest in Peace to Jacoby Jones 💔



Never forget his 109-yard kick return TD in Super Bowl XLVII. pic.twitter.com/6qgObl2snT — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 14, 2024 @woodwardsports

He also had a 108-yard kick return touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII, the longest in SB history. The Ravens won 34 to 31 against the 49ers, their first Super Bowl loss in franchise history.

After Jones retired in 2017, he returned to his alma mater, Lane College, and became a wide receiver coach. He also coached at Morgan State and in 2022, joined Alabama State's staff.

Jones also did a little off-the-field gig ... and was featured on season 16 of "Dancing With The Stars." He placed third with Karina Smirnoff.