NFL's Jacoby Jones Plays Bartender For Xmas Toy Drive, 'Who Wants a Shot?'

Former NFL WR Jacoby Jones is using his hands for something other than catchin' footballs -- servin' up shots and drinks at a bar for charity!!

The 35-year-old ex-Ravens player was mixin' up some drinks at State Fare restaurant in Catonsville, Maryland on Wednesday night for a Toys for Tots Drive ... and we're told the turnout was huge!!!

All the fans in attendance were able to snap pics with Jacoby if they brought a toy or ordered a drink ... so yeah, the drinks were flowin'!

The event collected 200 toy donations -- and Jones must know his way behind the bar, 'cause they got over $1,000 in drink donations!!

Play video content

Jacoby was a 3rd round pick to the Houston Texans in 2007 ... and won a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

All the money that was raised is going to the Children's House at John Hopkins and the toys will be donated to the Toys for Tots.