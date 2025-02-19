UNLV Football's Ben Christman Had Chest Pains During Practice Prior to Death

UNLV football player Ben Christman experienced chest pains during practice the day before his tragic death ... this according to new docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say an officer was dispatched to Christman's off-campus apartment shortly after 10 AM on Feb. 11 ... after receiving a 911 call from a teammate who found the offensive lineman lying on his back, foaming at the mouth and with purple fingers.

The caller and another player were administering CPR when the officer arrived ... who then determined 21-year-old Christman had been dead for "a few hours" due to the coloration on his right arm.

The teammates told cops they went to the home around 9:55 AM to check on Christman after he missed practice ... and after entering the back door, noticed the entry to his room was cracked with the light inside off.

A third individual told cops Christman had gotten chest pains at practice on Feb. 10 ... and a coach conducted an EKG on him at the UNLV facilities. He added a cardio doctor then reviewed the tests and stated they "looked normal."

Another player and roommate said Christman arrived home around 3 PM on Feb. 10 ... and issued a brief greeting before going right into his room. The player said he did not see Christman for the rest of the day.

In the report, cops say Christman's room was well kept and clean ... and weapons, narcotics, medications nor any other suspicious items were not found at the scene.

As we previously reported, law enforcement sources did not suspect foul play at the time of his death. His obituary stated he died in his sleep due to natural causes.