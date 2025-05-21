Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Dead at 65

Jim Irsay, the long-time owner of the Indianapolis Colts, has died, the team announced on Wednesday.

Irsay died "peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," the team announced in a lengthy message posted on social media, which highlighted his love of the game, team, town and fans.

Winning a Super Bowl in 1997 with the iconic Peyton Manning as his team's QB ... the billionaire Irsay inherited the Colts from his father, who bought the team when they were still based in Baltimore and moved them to Indy.

Irsay was the owner of the Colts since 1997.

Irsay is survived by his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, his ex-wife and his daughters' mother, Meg Coyle, and 10 grandchildren.