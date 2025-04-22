Univ. Of Cincinnati Freshman Football Player Jeremiah Kelly Dead At 18

Jeremiah Kelly -- a freshman offensive lineman for the University of Cincinnati football team -- died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at his Ohio home.

The Bearcats shared the shocking news in a press release, with head coach Scott Satterfield saying ... "The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man."

Great picture of Jeremiah Kelly at Center blocking for RB Jakorion Caffey at UC practice today! Proud of these two young men. #OnceAnEagle… pic.twitter.com/8V9iHWVvv1 — Coach Elder (@coach_elderm) April 18, 2025 @coach_elderm

Coach continued ... "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

A native of Avon, OH, Kelly signed with the Bearcats in December 2024 after committing to the school in June. The three-star prospect spent his last year at Avon High School helping guide the team to a 16-0 season ... which ended with the team lifting a State Championship trophy.

He was an early enrollee at the University and began practicing with the team during the 2025 Spring semester.

"All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead," Director of Athletics John Cunningham said.

Blessed to receive my 3rd D1 offer from the university of Cincinnati @CoachCardwell_ pic.twitter.com/34id3yeR78 — Jeremiah Kelly (@Jeremiahk407) June 18, 2024 @Jeremiahk407

No cause of death was given for the 18-year-old, but an Avon High School Football parent said in a GoFundMe set up for Jeremiah's family that he passed away in his sleep.

So far, it has raised nearly $20,000 of its $30,000 goal.