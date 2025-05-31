'Coco' Actress Renée Victor Dead at 71

Renée Victor -- a veteran actress best known for her voice work -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

Victor's agency confirmed the news ... telling us she passed away Friday night surrounded by family at her home in Sherman Oaks, California after a battle with lymphoma.

Renée's daughters Raquel and Margo released a statement which noted that their mom was loved by so many people around the world ... adding those who knew her will always cherish her memory.

Victor got her start in Hollywood as a singer for prominent big band Latin acts during the 1960s ... working with stars like Xavier Cugat and Perez Prado.

She started her career in film during the mid-1980s ... grabbing credits in projects like "Matlock," "The Addams Family," "Bob" and "The Tony Danza Show" over the next two decades.

However, she will most likely be remembered for her role in the emotional 2017 animated flick "Coco," in which she voices the main character Miguel's grandmother.

The movie -- which dove into Día de Muertos and respectfully showed Mexican culture -- was a box office smash ... and won two Academy Awards including Best Animated Feature.

Victor also appeared in 22 episode of "Weeds" as Lupita ... a housekeeper who finds out about Mary-Louise Parker's character's drug empire.

Renée was 71.