'Lilo & Stitch' Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell Death: No Foul Play Suspected

Cops in Hawaii tell TMZ no foul play is suspected in the death of actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, who died suddenly only weeks after his part on Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" hit the big screen.

Police on the Big Island tell us David died June 12 at 2:26 PM and they are looking into the matter ... with the coroner report and autopsy yet to be completed. We're told that information will be key to determining an exact cause of death.

At this time, though, cops say there is no indication foul play was involved ... and the investigation is ongoing.

David got his big break on "Lilo & Stitch" ... and he was known locally for his voice work over the P.A. system at Kona Airport -- plus some other acting gigs throughout the islands, including "Magnum P.I." and "Hawaii Five-0."