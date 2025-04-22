Cops Not Ruling Out Foul Play in Actress Sophie Nyweide's Death
Police in Vermont investigating the sudden death of 24-year-old actress Sophie Nyweide say she was found lifeless on a riverbank ... and they're looking into a range of possible causes, including foul play.
Bennington Police tell TMZ ... Sophie's body was found not far from a high school in Bennington around 4 AM on April 14, and she was declared dead at the scene.
We're told her body was near a lean-to -- a makeshift structure made from downed trees -- and nothing is being ruled out at this point in terms of a cause of death.
Police say Sophie's autopsy is still pending, and will include a toxicology report.
We're told a man was with Sophie when she died, and he is cooperating with cops ... though cops add he's not considered a suspect or person of interest.
Police tell us there were other people hanging out with Sophie at the lean-to before her death ... and cops are trying to track them down for interviews.
We're told Sophie did not live in the lean-to, but this was not her first time visiting the structure.
Sophie Nyweide's mom previously told us she was using drugs.
She was 24.
RIP