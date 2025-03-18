Sudiksha Konanki's Parents Reportedly Make Request To Declare Her Dead

... Ask Authorities To Make It Official

The parents of the University of Pittsburgh student who disappeared in the Dominican Republic are reportedly asking the authorities to declare their daughter dead.

Sudiksha Konanki's parents made the formal request Monday in a letter sent to DR officials with the understanding they would have to follow certain legal procedures, such as filling out proper documentation, according to ABC News.

The media outlet noted Konanki's parents conceded in their letter there was no foul play involved in their daughter's presumed death.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Joshua Riibe — a person of interest in Konanki's disappearance — say he's being illegally detained by the police in Punta Cana and has requested a habeas corpus hearing to prevent him from being unlawfully detained, ABC News reported.

ABC says Riibe's attorneys accused the authorities of placing their client under surveillance at his hotel, while also pulling his passport despite him not being named as a suspect.

As you know, Riibe was the last person seen walking with Konanki on the Punta Cana beach in the early morning hours of March 6.

Under questioning, Riibe gave police several accounts of what happened before Konanki vanished, making him a person of interest. Still, police believe Konanki drowned after taking a dip in the rough ocean waters.

