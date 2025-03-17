Sudiksha Konanki Seen Apparently Vomiting at Hotel Bar In New Video

New video purportedly shows University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe, the person of interest in her disappearance case, hanging out separately at a bar just hours before she vanished.

Noticias SIN — a TV news station in the DR — obtained surveillance footage from the bar at Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on March 6.

The video apparently captures Konanki in all-white clothes, with her back to the camera, walking toward a grassy area and leaning over, seemingly to vomit. She then strolls over to a friend and, at one point, excitedly jumps up and down.

Meanwhile, Noticias SIN identified a man hunched over the grass near Konanki as Riibe, who also appears to be retching. Riibe and Konanki never interact in the video.

The news station also acquired additional security footage allegedly capturing Konanki meandering around a hotel's lobby with her friend before they eventually step out of frame.

Both videos were recorded around the time Konanki went missing in the early hours of March 6, after taking a stroll along the beach with Riibe, the last person seen with her. Cops say Konanki's body has not been recovered, but they believe she may have drowned in the ocean and have not ruled out foul play.

Her clothes were found draped over a beach chair, leading investigators to believe she took a dip in the rough waters before going missing. Police have labeled Riibe a "person of interest" after he reportedly gave varying accounts of what happened under questioning.