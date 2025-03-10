Missing University of Pittsburgh Student Reportedly Drowned in the Ocean

The University of Pittsburgh student who disappeared while walking on the beach in the Dominican Republic is believed to have died after she apparently drowned in the ocean, according to a report.

ABC News, citing a police document, says the tragedy unfolded on March 5 ... Sudiksha Konanki, 20, and five friends were taking a stroll along the beach in Punta Cana, a resort town on the Caribbean coastline.

Four members of the group returned to their hotel in the evening, leaving Konanki and one of her friends on the beach. The pair then took a dip in the ocean, during which Konanki got swept up by a huge wave and apparently drowned.

The Dominican Republic Public Ministry told ABC News that surveillance cameras recorded Konanki on the beach around 4:15 a.m. on March 6 — and it was the last time she was seen alive.

Police questioned Konanki's friends after she vanished and eventually released them with no charges filed.

Konanki’s dad, Subbarayudu, was interviewed by CNN, and he told the network his daughter was vacationing with her friends in Punta Cana.