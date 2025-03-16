Missing University of Pittsburgh Student's Clothes Found on Beach

The clothing belonging to the missing University of Pittsburgh college student was reportedly located at the beach where she went missing over a week ago.

Local news reports in the Dominican Republic claim a white netted sarong was found draped over a beach chair and a pair of beige flip-flops were discovered next to the leg of a beach chair and are believed to belong to 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki.

According to reports, the beachwear has a resemblance to the outfit Sudiksha was wearing the day she disappeared.

Konanki -- a resident of Virginia -- was last seen on surveillance video with 24-year-old Joshua Riibe who is considered a "person of interest" in Konanki’s disappearance. The two were seen walking with friends toward the beach around 4:15 AM Thursday, March 6 ... before she vanished around 4:50 AM, according to investigators.

Play video content 3/12/25 Noticias SIN

Riibe has been "interviewed at length," but authorities tell us for now, this remains a missing-person case, not a criminal one. As of now, Riibe has not been accused of any crime in connection to her disappearance.

Local authorities have speculated Sudiksha may have left the clothes on the beach chair before she jumped into the waters and possibly drowned.