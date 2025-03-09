20-Year-Old College Student Disappears During Spring Break in the Dominican Republic

A University of Pittsburgh student went missing during her Spring Break trip to the Dominican Republic ... and, authorities say she was last seen strolling on the beach.

Sudiksha Konanki -- a 20-year-old student -- went missing while on a trip with her friends to Punta Cana, a small town on the eastern edge of the island nation.

Konanki was last seen at 4:50 AM local time on Thursday at the Riu Republica Resort according to the missing persons poster shared online.

The same poster describes her as 5'3" with black hair and lists the clothing she was wearing when she disappeared. She was wearing a brown bikini, earrings, an anklet and multiple bracelets.

The University of Pittsburgh released their own statement ... and, they are working with local authorities in Virginia and authorities in the DR to try and find Konanki.

Photos of rescue efforts by Defensa Civil -- a search and rescue team -- have been posted online ... with dozens of people in orange jackets combing the island for Konanki beginning Saturday.