Benedict Cumberbatch Details 'Near-Death' Kidnapping on Trip to South Africa

Benedict Cumberbatch is looking back on a "near-death" experience from over 20 years ago ... when he says he was abducted and robbed while traveling abroad.

The British actor opened up to Variety about the harrowing ordeal, where he claimed he was kidnapped and robbed by 6 men while in South Africa filming BBC's "To the Ends of the Earth" in 2004.

Benedict said the incident occurred after a diving excursion with friends, and their group ended up with a blown-out tire -- stranding them on the side of the road.

Things took an especially dire turn when Benedict and his group were then robbed by bandits, forced into a vehicle, and driven around for several hours. He recalled being tied up and forced to sit "execution-style" ... which allowed the robbers to then flee.

Benedict noted he was seriously changed in the aftermath of the experience ... explaining he became a bit of an adrenaline junkie.

He added ... "The near-death stuff turbo-fueled all that. It made me go, ‘Oh, right, yeah, I could die at any moment.'"

However, BC said his outlook has evolved after marrying his wife, Sophie Hunter, and welcoming their 3 sons together.

He continued ... "There's a huge shift in priorities, and it makes you value what you do with your life in a very different way."