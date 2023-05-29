Benedict Cumberbatch & Family Terrified By Knife-Wielding Trespasser While At Home

Benedict Cumberbatch's home was subject to a terrifying break-in ... as a man wielding a knife was destroying his property and shouting at the actor and his family while they all feared for their lives inside.

According to Daily Mail, 35-year-old chef Jack Bissell kicked his way through the front gate of Benedict's $3.5 mil North London property -- shouting "I know you've moved here, I hope it burns down" while the actor, his wife, and their 3 kids could hear him just outside their doors.

Bissell, who formerly worked at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair, reportedly yanked out one of their plants and threw it against the garden wall ... and also spit on their intercom before ripping it off the building.

The chef fled the scene before things could escalate further ... and luckily, police found his DNA on the intercom, leading to his eventual arrest. He was slapped with a fine and a 3-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family.

During this month's trial, prosecutors said Bissell bought 2 packs of pita bread at a nearby store before the incident, telling the shopkeeper he was going to break into Benedict's home and burn it down.

Bissell pled guilty and was sentenced on May 10, although specifics surrounding the date the incident occurred haven't been revealed. According to DailyMail, details of the case could not be reported until they "successfully challenged blanket reporting restrictions this week."

It's unclear what the connection is between Bissell and Cumberbatch.

