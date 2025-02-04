Miami Beach Warns Spring Breakers to Stay Away With Funny Marketing Campaign

Play video content City of Miami Beach

Miami Beach is giving party animals a dose of reality ... the city says Spring Break isn't all it's cracked up to be ... hammering the point home with a fun new video campaign.

Check out this hilarious video Miami Beach is trotting out ahead of Spring break ... and it looks just like a new reality show on a streaming service.

"Miami Beach Spring Break Reality Check" is the city's new slogan this year ... and the video features a bunch of young people coming to town with big plans to party their faces off.

Problem is ... they soon find out Miami Beach isn't playing around when it comes to Spring Breakers causing problems ... with cops cracking down and enforcing new rules aimed at preventing things from getting out of hand.

As the party people in the video find out, $100 parking, curfews, security check points, DUI enforcement and a heavy police presence await in Miami Beach this year.

It's enough to make them have the worst Spring Break ever ... and that's OK with the city ... because things went off the rails a few years ago.

Miami Beach "broke up" with spring breakers last year and things were a little more tame ... and it looks like the city is going back to the well.