Woman Kidnapped on Oregon Doorbell Camera Found, Suspect Knew Her

A woman got kidnapped in Oregon over the weekend in the middle of the night -- all of which was captured on a doorbell camera ... and thankfully, she's been located and rescued.

Check out this footage that was taken Sunday night in Hillsboro, OR -- where a lady ran up to some stranger's home and tried ringing the doorbell before a dude entered the frame out of nowhere and swooped her up in his arms ... dragging her away as she screamed for help.

It's incredibly dramatic ... and while it might look random, cops are saying it's really not -- as they believe these two people knew each other and that there was some sort of relationship.

The owner of the doorbell camera footage says she didn't know the woman ... but it sounds like she notified police as soon as this happened. In about 24 hours, cops say they've already apprehended the suspect and found the woman -- while also handing down charges.

The man -- who has yet to be identified -- was arrested and charged with kidnapping. No further details about what exactly led up to this or the circumstances have been released.

