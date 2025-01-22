'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Found Safe in Nevada, Mom Says

Natalie DiDonato -- the "Mob Wives" star who went missing earlier this week -- is safe and sound, though she allegedly had her identification stolen ... TMZ has learned.

Denise Fuoco -- Natalie's mother -- tells TMZ ... she spoke to her daughter about an hour ago on the phone, and she's safe in Nevada.

Denise says her daughter's not injured ... but, Natalie says someone stole her handbag and all of her IDs.

Fuoco said it's not totally clear what happened to her, but right now the family's priority is helping her fly home since she has no identification.

We broke the story ... a missing-persons report was filed in Las Vegas this week after Natalie missed two separate flights home.

Law enforcement sources told us DiDonato's family was concerned for Natalie ... calling cops in Philadelphia, where she was staying earlier this month, before missing a flight back home to Florida.

Fuoco told us she'd spoken to her daughter about a week ago ... but, Natalie rushed off the phone -- and didn't tell Denise where she was.

A friend of Natalie's -- a guy named Ben -- said he heard from Natalie late last week when Natalie said she needed money for a flight to Florida. Ben bought the ticket ... but, ND never showed.