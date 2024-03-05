'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Describes Fentanyl Overdose, Almost Died

Play video content Dumb Blond Podcast

Renee Graziano says she nearly lost her life when she overdosed last year on a bad batch of drugs -- which she calls her come-to-Jesus moment ... and which finally got her clean.

The 'Mob Wives' star is the latest guest for Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast ... and in a sneak peek clip from their chat -- set to air in full on Wednesday -- you can hear Renee get into the details of an OD she suffered in 2023 ... which ultimately sent her to rehab.

The story is harrowing, to say the least -- RG describes what drug it was that ended up being laced with fentanyl, unbeknownst to her ... and she says it landed her in the hospital.

Take a listen for yourself ... Renee says she had no clue she was dabbling in bad drugs -- but before she knew it, she'd lost memory over the course of 3 days ... and was bedridden for a total of 9, a period in which she says her family never came to see or visit her.

Renee goes on to say she had to learn to walk again from this horrific episode -- and it ended up being what made her realize she had to kick her drug habit ... which she has.

As we reported ... Renee entered into treatment back in November -- a couple months after this overdose -- and it sounds like she's been on the straight and narrow ever since.

Good to hear she's doing well ... and it sounds like a lot more will be discussed on the pod.