'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Checks into Rehab

"Mob Wives" star Renee Graziano has checked in to a Texas rehab facility following a drug relapse.

Renee's manager, Chris Giovanni, tells TMZ ... she called him Monday from the treatment center, where she was accompanied by a counselor and only had 10 minutes to talk.

He says Renee told him she overdosed back in mid-September on what she described as a "bad batch" of an unspecific drug she'd gotten from a dealer. She didn't give Chris any other details about the OD.

Chris says what she did tell him, though, aligns with his struggles to get in touch with Renee from September to now ... adding any contact they had during that period was sporadic and brief.

Chris says Renee attributes her relapse to struggles related to the death of her father, Anthony Graziano, who passed away in May 2019.

Renee's life in the spotlight has been marred by hardship -- particularly in January 2022, when she was arrested for driving while impaired after crashing her car into a parked SUV on Staten Island.

Soon after, Renee pledged to kick her sleeping pill addiction by seeking treatment from "The Hills" star Jason Wahler and his Red Songbird Foundation ... in the hopes of getting her life back on track.