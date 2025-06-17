'TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?' Available to Stream on YouTube
Our deep dive into Liam Payne’s tragic death is officially up on YouTube -- and now’s your chance to catch all the jaw-dropping details if you haven’t seen it yet.
'TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?' takes you to Argentina, where TMZ hit the ground to uncover shocking new information behind the former One Direction star’s fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
The doc features exclusive interviews with three suspects prosecutors want charged in connection with Liam’s death, along with a chilling, never-before-heard firsthand account from an eyewitness who was there for Liam’s final hours.
And yes -- we combed through official police documents too ... and what they reveal is anything but cut and dry.
Stream the full doc now on YouTube and decide for yourself ... was it an accident, or was someone to blame?