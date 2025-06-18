'Step Up 2: The Streets' Choreographer Dave Scott Dead at 52

"Step Up 2: The Streets" choreographer Dave Scott has died.

The beloved dancer died Monday, according to a post on his official Instagram account shared Tuesday.

An official cause of death has not been revealed. Rather, the heartfelt tribute focused on his impact as a father, dancer and friend to many, noting ... "The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on."

The post -- which included three videos of Dave dancing -- went on ... "We love you Dave Scott and everything you’ve accomplished and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten."

In addition to 'Step Up 2', Dave was known for his work on 2004's "You Got Served" and 2008's "Prom Night." He choreographed several seasons of "So You Think You Can Dance."

He's also named as the "key ingredient behind the success" of the late '90s-early '00s boy band B2K, per his talent agency bio. And he's been applauded for molding the careers of Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Brian McKnight and more.

As his family noted it would, Dave's death has sent shockwaves through the creative community, as exemplified by the outpouring of love by several members of the entertainment scene under the announcement.

"Glee" alum Kevin McHale wrote ... "💔💔💔 Dave was like a big brother to so many of us. When I felt reallllly out of place amongst so many great performers, he always made me comfortable and confident. Watching him dance and teach was a gift."

McHale's fellow "Glee" alum Harry Shum Jr. shared a similar sentiment, penning ... "This one hits hard. You gave me so much confidence as a performer and welcomed me with open arms to your dance world that many were inspired by."

Comfort Fedoke, known for competing on "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 4, posted several snaps with Dave and wrote that he is one of the people who inspired her to dance, adding that they had a "creative relationship" she'll "always cherish."

Dave's family created a GoFundMe to help with memorial costs, asking fans to send donations there instead of flowers.

The Compton, California native was 52.