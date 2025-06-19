Bobby Flay Honors Anne Burrell After Her Tragic Death

Bobby Flay is paying homage to fellow celebrity chef Anne Burrell following her sudden passing earlier this week.

Flay took to Instagram to remember his colleague, saying, "'Worst Cooks in America’ was the funnest show on TV. All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride."

He shared a photo of Burrell holding two Maine Coon cats and went on to say ... "The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho) ... a gift that I'll have forever." For context, Nacho is Flay's cat.

Burrell and Flay were side-by-side on "Worst Cooks in America," where he served as a celebrity chef for four seasons.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2024 TMZ.com

As you know, Burrell died on Tuesday ... her husband found her unconscious on the floor of their shower. While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, the incident was reported by the 911 caller as a cardiac arrest.

Since then, a wave of celebrity chefs and restaurateurs have shared messages of love and admiration for Burrell ... including Rachael Ray and Melba Wilson.