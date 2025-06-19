Anne Burrell Had Tons of Pills Nearby When She Died

Late Food Network star Anne Burrell had a bunch of pills nearby when her husband found her unresponsive on their shower floor ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us "a large quantity of" unknown pills were found around where Anne died in her Brooklyn home.

TMZ broke the story ... Anne's husband, Stuart Claxton, found her unconscious early Tuesday morning, lying on the shower floor inside their bathroom.

We're told Anne's husband last saw her alive around 1 AM the night before ... then found her between six and seven hours later in the shower. Claxton then called 911.

Our sources told us the 911 operator advised Claxton to perform CPR ... but Anne's body was cold, and it's unclear if he actually performed CPR.

The medical examiner has not yet determined Anne's official cause of death ... however, a rep for the NYC Fire Department said the incident was reported to them as a cardiac arrest.