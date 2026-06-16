Taylor Swift Having Massive Stage Built for Wedding

Taylor Swift is a veteran of the stage, so it's befitting that she has commissioned a massive stage for her and Travis Kelce's wedding event at Madison Square Garden ... and it's being secretly built at a Pennsylvania production facility ... sources tell TMZ.

Our sources say the stage is being built at a campus called Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania. It's a massive facility where bands often rehearse before going on tour. It's also where stages for various tours are constructed.

We're told a "massive stage" is being constructed in a warehouse "under lock and key with security guards patrolling the area." Our sources say the stage is not affiliated with any present or upcoming music tour.

Taylor has history with Rock Lititz ... that's where Taylor's massive video columns were constructed for her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour. Clair Global, a subsidiary of Rock Lititz, also worked on the sound for her Eras Tour.

We're told a band will obviously be present, but some of Travis and Taylor's guests will be invited to hop on stage and take the mic. It's a fringe benefit of having REALLY talented friends!