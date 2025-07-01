TikToker's Body Found Mutilated in Water Plant After Ex-Boyfriend's Death

A gruesome discovery is adding to the mystery surrounding a missing teenage TikTok star -- authorities have confirmed her identify after her mutilated body was found at a Peruvian water-treatment plant earlier this month.

The chopped-up body of 19-year-old Fabiola Alejandra Caicedo Piña -- who went by "China Baby" on social media -- was located by plant workers during a routine inspection of a river filtration grid in Lima on June 9, according to multiple reports.

Forensic crews were able to identify Fabiola thanks to her tattoos, including one on her back that read "Paula Sophia" alongside a date, according to Panamericana.

The clean-up was no easy feat -- body parts took several days to retrieve -- and her full corpse has not been fully recovered. Authorities were reportedly unable to track down her head, arms and one of her legs.

Fabiola grew up in Venezuela but moved to Peru to live with her ex-boyfriend, Meiner Jimenez Castillo, while she was still a minor, per several reports.

Meiner was found dead by suicide in 2022, and his family blamed Fabiola, La Republica reported.

The influencer's death is being investigated ... and authorities reportedly believe it could be connected to human trafficking.