Cops Say Fugitive 'Killer Dad' Travis Decker Likely Alive, Not Threat to Public

Law enforcement in Washington state says Travis Decker is likely still alive and hasn't taken his own life while on the run like Brian Laundrie, but the trail has gone cold ... and there's no info about an imminent threat to the public.

Chelan County's Sheriff Mike Morrison tells TMZ ... they still believe Decker is alive since there are still tips coming in regarding potential sightings.

We're told the tips have not panned out yet, but Sheriff Morrison is thankful for all the civilians who call in, as well as all the extra law enforcement personnel who are still vigorously trying to locate Decker while juggling their duties to their own territories.

At this time, law enforcement does not have any additional information that would suggest there is a threat to public safety, particularly within the backcountry and remote areas of the region.

While Decker is not considered a threat, Sheriff Morrison says Decker is still out there and is considered dangerous.