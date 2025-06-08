Police Release New Photos of Elusive Dad Who Allegedly Killed His 3 Kids

The former military man who allegedly killed his 3 daughters in Washington state is still at large — and police have released new photos of him in an attempt to find him.

On Saturday night, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office issued a wanted poster with some fresh pics of murder suspect Travis Decker.

One of the new photos captures Decker walking in a t-shirt, shorts and sandals, and another we've seen before shows Decker walking inside a building with a goatee and sunglasses resting atop his head. The last couple photos highlight tattoos on his arms and another shows his Converse sneakers.

A rep for the Chelan County Sheriff warns that Decker is dangerous and could be armed — encouraging the public not to approach him — and to "call 911 immediately!" if anyone runs across him.

The rep says cops have thoroughly searched the forest, the river and other places where Decker has frequented recently — but they've come up empty-handed so far.

The police are continuing to comb the area based on intel they've collected and tips that are pouring in. While cops say there's no "credible threat," they are asking citizens to still be vigilant and check doorbell and security cameras for any footage of Decker.

As we reported ... police accused Decker of murdering his 3 young daughters near a campground in Chelan County, Washington. A preliminary autopsy revealed the victims likely died by asphyxiation.