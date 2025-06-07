Travis Decker's Alleged Search History From Before Death of Children Revealed

Travis Decker's search history contained a lot of questions about moving to Canada just before his daughters went missing ... according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In a new affidavit filed earlier this week, Deputy Keegan Stanley of the U.S. Marshals Service explains officers obtained Decker's search history around the time the warrant for his arrest was issued.

On May 26, 2025, Stanley writes Decker allegedly searched several questions including ... "“how does a person move to canada”, “how to relocate to canada”, and "jobs canada."

As you know ... a manhunt for Decker began in Washington this week after police accused him of murdering his three daughters -- Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5.

The three girls likely died by asphyxiation according to reports ... and cops say their bodies were found near a campground in Chelan County, WA -- one Travis allegedly visited the day before they died.

Decker has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and one count of kidnapping.

Strange video has surfaced of Decker seemingly running his hands up and down the door of an unknown residence and feeling the doorknob just days before the deaths of his kids ... it's not clear exactly why he's doing this.