Washington Dad Wanted for Daughters' Murders Seen in Bizarre Doorbell Video

The military-trained Washington dad wanted by police for allegedly murdering his three daughters was seen in bizarre security camera video just days before their deaths -- and before he went on the run.

Doorbell footage captured Travis Decker walking up to a door at an unidentified residence in broad daylight, seemingly jiggling the doorknob and then sliding his hand over the lower portion of the door.

The video was released by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night and was captured days before his final visit with his girls -- Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5 -- began.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office also released the most recent images of him available, in which he appears to be entering a store sporting a yellow T-shirt and sunglasses.

As we reported ... Decker is wanted on three counts of murder and one for kidnapping after the bodies of his three daughters were found in a remote Chelan County, WA campground near his abandoned GMC Sierra pickup truck on Monday.

The sheriff's office revealed he is capable of surviving weeks in the wilderness on his own with very little equipment. Decker is a U.S. Army veteran and served in the National Guard.

Decker's ex-wife, Whitney Decker, reportedly filed for divorce in 2022, with it getting finalized in September 2024, and documented her concerns about his deteriorating mental state.