Teen TikTok Star Sana Yousaf Dead, Fatally Shot by 'Scorned Man'

A teenage TikTok star was gunned down in Pakistan -- and cops say it all came down to a guy who couldn’t take no for an answer.

17-year-old Sana Yousaf -- who racked up over a million followers online -- was shot dead at her home in Islamabad Monday night, and CBS News reports that cops have since arrested a 22-year-old man for her murder.

Cops say the guy spent hours lurking outside Sana’s home before carrying out what they’re calling a cold-blooded, gruesome murder -- all 'cause she kept shutting him down, time and time again.

Sana was a rising star in Pakistan, pulling in over 800,000 TikTok followers with her lip-syncs, skincare tips, and charm.

Just hours before her death, she posted a video cutting her birthday cake -- celebrating turning 17.