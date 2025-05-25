TikTok Star Anna Grace Phelan Dead at 19

Anna Grace Phelan -- a TikTok star who gained fame by documenting her battle with brain cancer has died ... according to a message posted to her social media.

According to the post -- made by Anna's mother Nadine Phelan ... Anna has gone "home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ" after her lengthy battle with cancer.

The post thanks Anna's thousands of followers, bearing witness to her brain cancer journey ... and for their constant prayers and support.

While it's a sad moment, Nadine is telling fans to remember that Anna's in heaven now -- healed after her health issues on earth ... and, that's worth rejoicing in.

Anna revealed to her followers last year that she was battling cancer ... and, she's taken them along with her every step of the way -- revealing the results of her brain tumor tests on social media and sharing the day-to-day life of someone battling stage 4 cancer.

Phelan had nearly 140K followers on TikTok ... and, many of them took to the comments section to share messages of positivity after her passing -- including one person who says Phelan's commitment to God was so strong it inspired them to purchase their first Bible.

Anna was just 19.