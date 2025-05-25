Former Penn State Wide Receiver Julian Fleming's Girlfriend Killed in ATV Crash

Julian Fleming, a former Penn State wide receiver, is in serious condition and his girlfriend is dead following a horrific ATV crash in Pennsylvania ahead of the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred on Friday when 24-year-old Fleming was driving his ATV on a rural road when a deer jumped out in front of him, causing a collision. The impact sent Fleming and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd, flying off the ATV.

Police say neither was wearing safety equipment while riding on the four-wheeler. Boyd was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Fleming was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the deer also died in the collision. The crash remains under active investigation.