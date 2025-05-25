Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Former Penn State Wide Receiver Julian Fleming's Girlfriend Killed in ATV Crash

Alyssa-Boyd-Julian-Fleming-getty-ig-1
Getty Composite

Julian Fleming, a former Penn State wide receiver, is in serious condition and his girlfriend is dead following a horrific ATV crash in Pennsylvania ahead of the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred on Friday when 24-year-old Fleming was driving his ATV on a rural road when a deer jumped out in front of him, causing a collision. The impact sent Fleming and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd, flying off the ATV.

Alyssa-Boyd-Julian-Fleming-ig-1

Police say neither was wearing safety equipment while riding on the four-wheeler. Boyd was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Fleming was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Alyssa-Boyd-ig-1

Investigators say the deer also died in the collision. The crash remains under active investigation.

Julian-Fleming-getty-1
Getty

Fleming transferred to Penn State for the 2024 season. He then pursued an NFL opportunity and briefly signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers, but the contract was voided after he reportedly failed a physical.

