'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Crashes ATV Into Barricade During WrestleMania

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin crashed his way into WrestleMania 41 on Sunday -- quite literally -- 'cause the WWE legend went ramming into a barricade on an ATV during his surprise appearance in Vegas.

Austin had the sold-out Allegiant Stadium crowd going nuts when they heard the glass shatter over the speakers ... and just like he's done in the past, he had a joyride on a four-wheeler as he made his way to the ring.

STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN JUST CRASHED HIS 4-WHEELER AND KNOCKED A LADY DOWN TO HER SEAT #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TnNgPCOc3X — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 21, 2025 @BulletClubIta

Except this time, Austin misjudged his turn around one of the corners of the ring ... and drove straight for the barricade in front of the fans.

Austin appeared to lose his balance a bit upon impact ... and a lady in the front row fell backward. Once the woman got up, she gave Austin a look -- clearly pissed about what just went down.

Austin eventually got to what he was brought in to do and announced Sunday's attendance at the stadium ... which he said was 63,226.