Brian Hartline Drinking Before ATV Flipped, Sister Tells 911

Brian Hartline, OSU OC and former NFL player, was allegedly drinking prior to riding an all-terrain vehicle with a buddy early Sunday morning that crashed and flipped, injuring the Buckeyes coach, according to BH's sister, who frantically called 911 trying to get help.

"My friend's husband called us and said 'call 911 right now.' So my brother is out with them and his wife just took a 4-wheeler out to them and I heard a really loud scream," Brian's 33-year-old sister Jamie told the 911 operator in a call obtained by TMZ Sports.

The operator then asked ... "Have they been drinking?"

Jaimie responded ... "Yes, they have!"

We also obtained a short clip from a police-worn body camera ... and it shows what appears to be an injured Brian on the ground while he receives help.

In the background is the flipped ATV.

As we previously reported, 36-year-old Hartline was on his estate in Liberty Township, OH around 1 AM Sunday, riding on the ATV with his friend, when something went wrong.

It's unclear who was driving at the time of the accident.

Hartline was named the Buckeyes WR coach in 2018 ... and worked his way up to OC.

Before he was a coach, Hartline played for the Buckeyes from 2005 to 2008. He was a 4th-round pick who suited up for the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns during his 7-year NFL career.